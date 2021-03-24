Escorts Limited's Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) division announced hike in prices of all its tractors with effect from 1 April, 2021. The price hike, the compnay said in a regulatory filing, is due to a steady rise in commodity prices.

"The rising commodity prices necessitates a price hike to offset the impact of inflation," it said.

Escorts also said that hike will vary across models and variants.

On Wednesday, Escorts Ltd's scrip on BSE closed 3.29% lower at ₹1,320.55 apiece.

Earlier, on Tuesday, two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to ₹2,500 from next month in order to partially offset the impact of increase in commodity costs.

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1, 2021, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Automakers like Nissan and Maruti Suzuki have already announced price hikes from April.

Nissan India said it will increase prices of its entire product range, including Dasun products, from next month.

"There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months.

"We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki had announced to substantially hike vehicle prices from April in order to offset an increase in raw material cost.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via