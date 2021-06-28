Escorts will be increasing the prices of its tractors effective July 1, 2021. "Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), division of Escorts Limited, shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective 1st July 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company says there has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the continuing

"The increase in prices would vary across models and variants," it added.

Escorts Ltd is one of India's leading engineering conglomerates with over seven decades of experience. It has helped accelerate India’s socio-economic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of Agri-machinery, construction & material handling equipment and railway equipment. The company has diversified its business into three different segments. Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), Escorts Construction Equipment (ECE) & Railway Equipment Division (RED).

Leading auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will also increase the prices of its cars from July. In a regulatory filing, the company had said that it has become imperative to pass on some impact of additional cost to customers.

This price increase shall vary for different models, it further added without specifying the quantum of price hike.

"The price rise has been planned in quarter 2 and the increase shall vary for different models," the carmaker stated.

