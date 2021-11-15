Escorts to increase tractor prices from Nov 21

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts Ltd on Monday said it would increase tractor prices with effect from November 21 in order to offset the rise in commodity prices.

Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), a division of the company, shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective November 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), a division of the company, shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective November 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the continuing inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants," it added.

It, however, did not share the quantum of the price increase.

