Mint Explainer: Why is the govt’s push for ethanol-blended petrol fuelling consumer fury?

The government has launched a defence of its ethanol blending programme just as discussions gain momentum to push the blend beyond 20%. This official defence comes as consumers express renewed anxieties over the potential damages and costs of higher ethanol mixing.
Mint examines the validity of consumers’ fears and whether the transition to E20 fuel was implemented too hastily.
Why are consumers angry?
With discussions gaining momentum to increase ethanol blending beyond 20% following the West Asia war-linked crude oil shock, a section of consumers has once again raised concerns regarding damage to vehicle parts and lower mileage for older cars.
Full material compliance for E20 began in 2023, whereas older vehicles were tuned for E10. While the government claimed this led to a minor 3-5% drop in mileage, a LocalCircles survey published in June noted that 66% of consumers reported a mileage drop of more than 10% in pre-2023 cars with no adjustment in fuel prices.