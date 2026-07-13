Mint Explainer: Why is the govt’s push for ethanol-blended petrol fuelling consumer fury?

The government has launched a defence of its ethanol blending programme just as discussions gain momentum to push the blend beyond 20%. This official defence comes as consumers express renewed anxieties over the potential damages and costs of higher ethanol mixing.
The government has launched a defence of its ethanol blending programme just as discussions gain momentum to push the blend beyond 20%. This official defence comes as consumers express renewed anxieties over the potential damages and costs of higher ethanol mixing.
Mint examines the validity of consumers’ fears and whether the transition to E20 fuel was implemented too hastily.
Mint examines the validity of consumers’ fears and whether the transition to E20 fuel was implemented too hastily.
Why are consumers angry?
With discussions gaining momentum to increase ethanol blending beyond 20% following the West Asia war-linked crude oil shock, a section of consumers has once again raised concerns regarding damage to vehicle parts and lower mileage for older cars.
Full material compliance for E20 began in 2023, whereas older vehicles were tuned for E10. While the government claimed this led to a minor 3-5% drop in mileage, a LocalCircles survey published in June noted that 66% of consumers reported a mileage drop of more than 10% in pre-2023 cars with no adjustment in fuel prices.
More importantly, consumers lack a precise understanding of the expected mileage drop for their specific vehicle because automakers have not provided any model-wise data.
Does India need a 'protection fuel' strategy?
During discussions on the ethanol roadmap, the automobile industry advocated for a ‘protection fuel’—specifically, keeping E10 fuel available alongside E20 to accommodate older, E10-compliant vehicles. Industry executives cited the example of Brazil, where the transition to higher ethanol blends was spread out over more than three decades, offering consumers multiple fuel choices to ease anxieties. Additionally, the auto industry had requested pushing the E20 mandate back to 2028 to provide adequate time to address all manufacturing and consumer contingencies.
What was the government's defence?
On Friday, the government released a detailed note defending the move, claiming the transition to a higher blend was not planned in haste. While conceding that there has been a drop in mileage, the government argued that E20 is a cleaner fuel that delivers smoother engine performance and better vehicle acceleration than older blends.
The government also effectively ruled out the ‘protection fuel’ idea, saying that managing multiple fuel blends would present a huge logistical challenge. The official defence maintained that the broader benefits, such as lowering crude oil imports, cutting emissions, and boosting farmer incomes, far outweigh the drawbacks. It also emphasized that the transition was carefully scheduled, pointing to a roadmap for the April 2025 E20 rollout that was published by Niti Aayog back in June 2021.
How will automakers deal with this?
Auto companies find themselves stuck between a policy requirement and consumer fury over the ethanol move. Measures available to them include guaranteeing that warranty claims will not be denied due to E20 usage, accelerating the rollout of flex-fuel vehicles capable of handling any blend, and explicitly detailing the exact impact of E20 across different model years.
Manufacturers such as Toyota and Mercedes-Benz have also noted that fuel adulteration in certain parts of the country is compounding the issue, with consumers frequently mistaking poor fuel quality for ethanol-related damage.
Will the latest flare-up stall the ethanol push?
The government remains firm on its stance, stating that rolling back the mandate now would inflict severe financial losses on ethanol manufacturers who scaled up capacity based on state policy.
However, there is no public indication that the government will aggressively push beyond E20 toward higher blends like E21, E22, or E25 just yet. Industry executives note that while testing for higher concentrations is ongoing, no definitive decisions have been made.
Meanwhile, automakers are preparing to launch more flex-fuel vehicles, supported by a targeted expansion of up to 5,000 flex-fuel pumps by the end of next year.