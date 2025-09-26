E-truck delays? Govt calls Tata, Ashok Leyland, Volvo Eicher for talks
The government launched the PM-E Drive (Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) scheme on 1 October 2024 with a budgetary allocation of ₹10,900 crore to bolster the adoption of electric mobility in the country.
New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries will hold discussions with electric truck manufacturers such as Tata Motors Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd to resolve challenges to compliance with the PM E-Drive scheme’s domestic content rules, two people aware of the matter said.