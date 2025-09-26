E-truck delays? Govt calls Tata, Ashok Leyland, Volvo Eicher for talks

“The reason why the ministry of heavy industries is handling a topic like trucking is because its departments are in charge of boosting the nation's manufacturing capability. We should not be seen as importing material from our neighbours, and making India into an assembly shop," heavy industries ministry secretary Kamran Rizvi had said earlier, underlining the objective of reducing reliance on imported materials and preventing India from becoming merely an assembly site. Mint reported this development on 14 November 2024.