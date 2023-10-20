EU new car sales rose in September driven by hybrids, EVs

New passenger-car registrations rose in September, driven by higher sales of fully electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Friday.

Registrations, which reflect sales, increased 9.2% to 861,062 units last month compared with a year earlier, according to the industry group, known as ACEA. This marks the EU car market’s fourteenth consecutive month of growth, the association said, after part shortages hurt auto sales last year.

For the first nine months of the year, EU car sales rose 17% to 7.9 million units, but the market remains around 20% below the pre-pandemic level of 10 million units in 2019, ACEA said.

Sales of battery electric vehicles grew 14% to reach 127,149 units, taking a 14.8% share of the market, ACEA said. The increase at the EU level came despite a 29% drop in Germany—Europe’s largest market—that the industry group linked to incentive reductions.

Registrations of hybrid-electric cars rose faster, increasing by 30.5% to 235,348 units and accounting for 27.3% of the market, according to ACEA.

EU sales of EV maker Tesla fell 9.8% last month to 23,834 units, having been among the fastest-growing companies in recent months, ACEA’s data showed.

German auto giant Volkswagen Group saw September car registrations in the EU rise 9.6% to 214,914 units. Registrations for Stellantis, the owner of the of Jeep and Peugeot brands, were up 11% at 165,800, while France’s Renault increased sales 5.1% to 89,530.

BMW Group’s sales jumped 17.5% to 56,890, while Mercedes-Benz’s registrations grew 16% to 52,834, ACEA said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

