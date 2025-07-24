European car sales slump in June as automakers woes deepen

(Corrects figures for Stellantis and Renault in paragraph 5)

By Alessandro Parodi

July 24 (Reuters) - New car sales in Europe fell more than 5% in June, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Thursday, in a reflection of the global challenges faced by automakers.

Tesla lost market share for a sixth consecutive month despite a rise in overall sales of electric cars, while the four best-selling groups in Europe, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Renault and Hyundai , all sold fewer cars than in June 2024.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

European auto makers have booked multi-billion losses and issued profit warnings as they struggle to handle competition from China, U.S. import tariffs of 25%, and domestic regulations aimed at speeding up the EV transition.

BY THE NUMBERS

Sales in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association fell 5.1% in June from a year earlier, to 1.24 million cars, ACEA data showed.

Registrations at Volkswagen, Stellantis, Renault and Hyundai dropped 6.1%, 12.3%, 0.6% and 8.7%, respectively.

Tesla's sales were down 22.9%, and its market share contracted to 2.8% from 3.4% a year ago.

The share of brands not accounted for by the ACEA, including BYD and other Chinese carmakers, more than doubled to 4.5%.

In the EU, total car sales fell 7.3% year-on-year, even as registrations of battery electric (BEV), hybrid electric (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars rose 7.8%, 41.6% and 6.1%, respectively.

The three types of electrified vehicles accounted for 59.8% of EU passenger car registrations in June, up from 50% a year earlier.

Overall sales in Germany, France and Italy fell 13.8%, 6.7% and 17.4%, respectively, while they rose 6.7% in Britain and 15.2% in Spain.

QUOTE