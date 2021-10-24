Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
European tyre brand enters India, to cater luxury cars and superbikes

04:58 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  The Vredestein Ultrac Vorti would cater to the premium luxury sedans like Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Land Rover and Volvo

Apollo Tyres on Sunday introduced the premium European brand, Vredestein, in India to cater the premium and luxury segment in passenger cars, while the two-wheeler tyres from the brand would cater to the growing superbiking segment in India.

The tyres will be manufactured in India. The has been tested across major tracks in Europe and India, said Apollo Tyres.

The Netherland-based Vredestein is entering India with tyres sizes of 15" to 20" in the passenger vehicle segment. While Vredestein Ultrac Vorti would cater to the premium luxury sedans like Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Land Rover and Volvo, Vredestein Ultrac would cater to the premium hatchback and sedans like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Baleno. 

The two-wheeler tyres from Vredestein, Centauro NS and ST, will cater to the entire sport touring and super sports range of motorcycles like BMW, Ducati, Aprilia, Triumph, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha. 

Apollo Tyres will use its existing network of business partners, especially premium tier I counters, to sell the Vredestein brand of tyres. Going forward, the company may consider setting up specialist counters for the Vredestein brand.

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “India has been witnessing a high growth in the premium and luxury segment of cars, and also in the superbiking segment. This has prompted us to introduce this 100+ years old brand, Vredestein for the Indian customers."

