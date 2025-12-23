Sona Comstar, Motherson to benefit from stress in European auto parts companies
European auto component makers' financial struggles are creating opportunities for Indian suppliers like Samvardhana Motherson and Sona Comstar. Analysts predict a potential $1–1.5 billion business gain for Indian firms.
NEW DELHI : Electric vehicle investment write-offs by global auto giants, and a general automotive slowdown in demand, are sending some European auto component suppliers into bankruptcy, creating a potential business opportunity for Indian parts manufacturers as customers shift orders away from the distressed vendors.