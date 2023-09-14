Europe’s EV Troubles Run Deeper Than China

Subsidies, and other policies, certainly helped to kick-start China’s EV industry. But its EV makers have now become globally competitive, especially since the growing Chinese market gives them a big advantage in scale. Around one in three cars sold in China are either battery EVs or plug-in hybrid—and all of the top-selling models are Chinese brands, apart from Tesla. China’s large cluster of suppliers, including battery manufacturers, have helped lower costs. Only 7% of the content for BYD’s Seal sedan came from non-Chinese suppliers, according to UBS.