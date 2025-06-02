From red to black: India's top automakers see EV business turning around
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 02 Jun 2025, 05:55 AM IST
Summary
The EV business of top car makers Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) are already operationally profitable–a crucial milestone towards full profitability–even as Hyundai Motor India said its flagship EV is per-unit profitable.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: After pumping in money for several years, Indian automotive manufacturing companies are finally beginning to see their electric vehicle (EV) businesses moving towards profitability.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story