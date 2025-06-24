India's EV battery dream hits the great price wall of China
India-made batteries are expected to be 20-30% costlier than their Chinese counterparts due to heavy reliance on imports of raw materials. Plus, analysts believe that a huge overcapacity of EV battery cells in China means aggressive pricing is here to stay.
New Delhi: India’s goal of creating an electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing ecosystem is facing a potential headwind: cheap batteries from China. Domestic manufacturers such as Amara Raja Energy Mobility Ltd and Exide Industries Ltd are worried that their own batteries, which are expected to roll out of factories between this fiscal and FY27, won’t be able to match the prices of the Chinese.
India-made batteries are expected to be 20-30% costlier than their Chinese counterparts due to heavy reliance on imports of raw materials, according to an industry executive working on cell supply chain at an electric two-wheeler company who spoke on condition of anonymity. Plus, analysts believe that a huge overcapacity of EV battery cells in China means aggressive pricing is here to stay.
“I think everybody would have observed that the pricing coming out of China right now is quite aggressive," Vikramadithya Gourineni, executive director for new energy business at Amara Raja Energy, told analysts in an earnings call on 30 May. “The cell pricing, the energy storage system (ESS) pricing. So definitely, that's been on a downward trend."