Up against the Chinese

Elara Capital’s executive vice-president Jay Kale wrote in a 12 May note that overcapacity in cells in China will put pressure on battery prices in the medium term. “Most cell makers are expanding capacities by +50%, which is a concern for profitability of the industry. That said, battery prices in China still remain 10-20% below that in the US and Europe," Kale wrote. “We expect the gap to widen further as China continues to dominate the supply chain and global capacities are still miles away from China’s."