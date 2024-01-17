Tata Motors urges govt to keep hybrid tax amid Toyota's bid to slash it
Tata Motors is urging the government not to cut taxes on hybrid cars as they are more polluting than pure electrics, countering calls from Toyota for lower levies
NEW DELHI : India's top electric car maker Tata Motors is urging the government not to cut taxes on hybrid cars as they are more polluting than pure electrics, countering calls from Toyota for lower levies, according to three sources and a company letter.
