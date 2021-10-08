Magenta, an Indian Charge Point Operator (CPO) company has announced collaboration with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited power distribution companies in Delhi. This collaboration will aim to deploy EV charging solutions.

A statement released by Magenta claims that the EV charging solutions that will be deployed under this MoU will be customized on the basis the requirements of various segments of customers.

Magenta is also manufacturing multiple EV chargers. The company's charging solutions are mobile application enabled (OCCP based) and come with numerous features.

All charging stations to be deployed under this partnership will be managed and operated through Magenta’s in-house software application - “ChargeGrid". This application enables the EV customers to continuously monitor electricity usage, track wallet amount deductions during charging sessions. The customers can also track the real-time availability of the chargers and approach the nearest available charging stations.

Apart from this solution, Magenta has launched portable EV charging stations and has introduced an EV charging corridor for Mumbai.

Magenta is seed funded by HPCL in 2018 & incubated by Shell in 2019. The company is also backed by the Microsoft Startup Program.

In 2020, Magenta had raised pre-series funding from JAN (JITO Angel Network) and LetsVenture. In May 2021, Magenta announced that it had closed its Series A funding by Indian-American philanthropist Dr. Kiran Patel.

