Complexities cloud Delhi's plan to give carbon credits to EV buyers
SummaryWhile experts lauded the thinking of the government, they said implementing such a plan will have several practical challenges, including the methodology to be adopted, the pricing of such credits and the lack of potential buyers.
New Delhi/Mumbai: In a move that has sparked scepticism from industry experts because of complexities involved, the Delhi government is considering awarding carbon credits to buyers of electric vehicles (EV) in the national capital. The proposal, designed to promote the adoption of tail-pipe emission free vehicles, is part of the upcoming Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0.