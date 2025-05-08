Connecting EV owners to carbon markets is another challenge. According to Deepto Roy, partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., if credits are given directly to EV owners, it will be difficult for them to access the carbon credit markets, where trading usually happens at a larger scale. “It would be easier to give the credits to manufacturers or if the government steps in and buys the credits at a floor price, aggregates them and then sells them in secondary markets," Roy said.