EV financing industry to be worth 3.7 lakh crore by 2030: Niti Ayog report

The 10 solutions recommended in the report include financial instruments such as priority-sector lending and interest-rate subvention. Others are related to creating better partnerships between OEMs and financial institutions by providing product guarantees and warranties. Furthermore, a developed and formal secondary market can improve the resale value of EVs and improve their bankability. “The identified barriers within EV finance need to be tackled in structured manner with innovative financing models," said Randheer Singh, Senior Specialist at NITI Aayog.