EV firm Altigreen plans to enter passenger vehicle market: CEO2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 01:00 AM IST
- The company expects to report revenue of more than ₹250 crore in the current financial year
MUMBAI : Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd, the manufacturer of electric cargo three-wheelers, plans to enter the passenger vehicle segment and raise $120 million from new and existing investors for its expansion plans and add a credit layer to its offering. “We will look to tap into the various segments within electric vehicles--starting with passenger three-wheelers. We will keep adding more wheels in the future," Amitabh Saran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Altigreen, alluding to the possibility of entering the four-wheeler market eventually.