EV firm Altigreen plans to enter passenger vehicle market: CEO

The company raised ₹300 crore in February from investors such as Sixth Sense Ventures, Xponentia Capital and Reliance New Energy. “We will raise around ₹800-1,000 crore next financial year to enter new segments and also start offering credit to its customers," Saran said on the sidelines of the launch of its first showroom in Thane, Maharashtra. “We have a lot of inbound interest. The new round will be from a new set of investors," he added. “We have plans to set up 40 dealerships across the country and will continue to expand our footprint," Saran added. Saran has set a target of selling around 40,000 vehicles a year and says profitability is a matter of choice for the company. “For now, we are focusing on addressing the total market and deepening our offerings," he said. The company will look to offer loans and credit to its customers, primarily small pick-up vehicle drivers, he added. “We are also looking to expand in emerging markets where we feel the market demand and needs are homogenous. We are exploring markets such as Southeast Asia, Africa and South America, Saran said.