As VinFast eyes entry into the Indian e-two-wheeler market in 2027, the Vietnam-based auto giant reportedly plans to manufacture two-wheelers at its Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking with Inc42 on the sidelines of the company’s V Creator All Star Summit 2026, VinFast Asia chief executive Tapan Ghosh said that the manufacturer expects its first set of electric scooters to roll out of the plant early next year.

Anurag Saxena, Market CEO for two-wheelers at VinFast India, had earlier shed light on the company's plans for the domestic e-two-wheeler market, and was quoted by news agency PTI that a production line for two-wheelers has also been installed at the same facility.

While the company has not yet disclosed the initial capacity of the scooter line, Saxena said that the facility will be able to churn 10 Lakh units annually at maximum capacity, Inc42 reported.

The company, however, does not plan to immediately invest in infrastructure to manufacture 10 Lakh scooters annually. Ghosh reportedly said that production capacity will be scaled in line with customer response, market demand and the performance of individual product launches.

The company was studying the Indian e-two wheeler market and based on the assessment it looks to introduce battery-based scooters initially having a minimum range in a single charge, Saxena said.

According to PTI, the company also looks to introduce two battery-based four-wheelers in India to capture the increasing demand for compact SUVs (sport utility vehicle) especially from first-time buyers.

Saxena did not provide any specific number related to range.

The vehicles may also have battery swapping option, he said, adding that the company is doing dealership tie-ups across cities as the trials are under final stages.

Meanwhile, Ghosh told Inc42 that VinFast is not focusing on the electric segment for now, but is rather concentrating on scaling its passenger car and electric two-wheeler businesses.

VinFast EVs and SUVs in India: What's the plan? VinFast sells four electric car models in India — the VF 6, VF 7, VF MPV 7, and Limo Green.

"The demand for electric two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles is growing in India, and the company looks to have a sizeable share in the segment by 2030," VinFast officials told PTI during interactions.

Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast Asia for four-wheeler business, reportedly said the company is gearing up to introduce VF 5 in the Indian market early next year as the "taste of consumers", including that of first-time buyers, is veering towards compact SUVs.

They want to opt a little powerful option over entry-level hatchbacks having 1,000 cc engines and below.

Further, VinFast has plans to introduce at least two car models in India every year and reach 100 per cent capacity of 50,000 units annually at its Thoothukudi facility.

The company is also looking to cater to other Asian markets from the India facility, which is expandable to 1,50,000 four-wheeler units annually, he said.

"Currently we are doing 15 per cent local sourcing and look to double this going forward," Ghosh said, replying to a question related to localisation.

VinFast sales and investments Ghosh told PTI that VinFast, which entered India around a year back, has seen sales grow to 2,500-3,000 units a month from 500 units per month initially.

About the investments, the officials told PTI that VinGroup has invested $500 million in India so far and has plans $2 billion investment plan for the country in various sectors, including charging stations.

Ghosh also told Inc42 that the EV maker’s India arm has received approval for the second phase of its broader $2 billion investment in the country. However, he did not disclose the final investment outlay, the additional production capacity or the implementation timeline.

As part of this, the EV giant last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for an additional 500 acres of land. If materialised, the agreement will expand the size of its existing 450 acre Thoothukudi plant to nearly 950 acres, the report added.

The MoU, signed in December 2025, had outlined a proposed $500 Mn additional investment in the unit, which would pave the way for building dedicated production facilities for electric buses. However, VinFast appears to be recalibrating its electric bus plans, it added.

V-GREEN V-GREEN, an arm of Vin Group, is setting charging stations alongside doing tie-ups existing companies in EV charging space to cover maximum locations to improve charging services for the two and four wheeler customers, they said.

"As part of our strategy, we also provide option of free charging up to 2029 besides giving a long-term battery guarantee and accepting back pre-owned VinFast vehicles after over of the registration period. The strategy will remain the same for two-wheelers also," they said.

The company is betting big for EV vehicles and has recently signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu to acquire another 500 acre land to expand facility in future.