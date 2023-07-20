EV industry to create 5 million jobs by end of next decade: Suman Bery

EV industry to create 5 million jobs by end of next decade: Suman Bery1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:20 PM IST
India's EV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 49% from 2022 to 2030, with India aiming for a 30% EV market share by 2030.
New Delhi: The electric vehicle industry’s growth in India is expected to create around five million jobs by the end of next decade, an official statement from NITI Aayog said on Thursday. The statement quoted Vice Chairman Suman Bery speaking at a conference in Goa highlighting the growth prospects of the emerging sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×