New Delhi: India's auto parts makers are betting on lightweight components as a key growth frontier, as automobile companies intensify efforts to improve electric vehicle (EV) efficiency and driving range, analysts said.
Auto component makers bet on lightweight parts to ease EV range anxiety
SummaryReducing vehicle weight can help extend EV driving range and improve efficiency, addressing one of the biggest concerns among potential EV buyers—range anxiety.
New Delhi: India's auto parts makers are betting on lightweight components as a key growth frontier, as automobile companies intensify efforts to improve electric vehicle (EV) efficiency and driving range, analysts said.
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