Euler Motors , an electric vehicle company, announced its plans to increase its production capacity up to 3,000 vehicles units per month by mid-2022. The company currently operates out of its integrated R&D and Corporate office in Delhi which has a production capability of 4000 vehicles per annum. It now plans to reach 35,000 units per annum by the end of FY23. Within four months of its launch, the HiLoad EV from the Euler Motors stable already has seen strong demand from both institutional and retail customers, it said.

The enhanced production capacity will not only help to speed up delivery against this current order book but also to meet the projected demand from Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune, the company said. Euler Motors intends to place 8500 units on road by FY23.

Euler Motors will also invest ₹200 crores over the next 12 months to develop shop floors in order to drive up production capacity in its two existing facilities across Delhi-NCR. The company will also set up an automated battery line for its patented liquid-cooled battery pack technology. The new facility will set industry benchmarks in green manufacturing and sustainable processes that speaks to the brand ethos.

“Customer response to HiLoad has been excellent, owing to the vehicle’s better load capacity, powerful performance and higher returns. HiLoad has been in demand, across segments, such as retail and ecommerce as well as across markets all over India since its launch. We attribute these milestones as a sign of the transition to come in the LCV segment, and a testament to our own ability to deliver industry leading EV solutions that are designed uniquely for India. Our investments in capacity expansion, are an effort towards fulfilling the growing demand and expand our market footprint across the country," said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.

