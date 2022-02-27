EV maker Euler Motors to invest 200 crore in capacity expansion

“Customer response to HiLoad has been excellent, owing to the vehicle’s better load capacity, powerful performance and higher returns. HiLoad has been in demand, across segments, such as retail and ecommerce as well as across markets all over India since its launch. We attribute these milestones as a sign of the transition to come in the LCV segment, and a testament to our own ability to deliver industry leading EV solutions that are designed uniquely for India. Our investments in capacity expansion, are an effort towards fulfilling the growing demand and expand our market footprint across the country," said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.