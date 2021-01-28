EV maker Faraday agrees to merge with property solutions SPAC

Faraday Future has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., reigniting hopes that the electric vehicle startup will be able to bring its premium car to production after a long delay.

The deal values the company at around $3.4 billion and is expected to generate gross proceeds of more than $1 billion, according to a statement Thursday confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The transaction is scheduled to close in the second quarter and the combined company will be named Faraday Future Inc., according to the statement.

Investor interest in electric vehicle makers has surged in the wake of Tesla Inc.’s booming share price and optimism that the Biden Administration will spur demand through EV-friendly policies. Faraday is the latest in a string of electric vehicle companies going public via a special purpose acquisition company, following Nikola Corp. and Fisker Inc.

Los Angeles-based Faraday was founded by Jia Yueting, an entrepreneur who filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after running up billions of dollars in personal debt. While Jia has settled with creditors, the financial challenges have stymied the company’s ability to raise funds and forced it to put production on hold at a California facility.

Production Start

Faraday Chief Executive Officer Carsten Breitfeld said production will now start at a plant in Hanford, California, within 12 months of the transaction closing. Faraday also reached an agreement with a contract manufacturer in Korea to boost its capacity and has a framework agreement for a joint-venture for additional manufacturing capacity in China, he said.

“Faraday is not a startup," Breitfeld said in an interview. “We have already invested closed to $2 billion in technology. We are close to production."

Property Solutions, led by Chairman and co-CEO Jordan Vogel, raised $230 million in a July IPO.

Any past issues with the company and founder have been resolved, Vogel said.

‘No Skeletons’

“There are no skeletons in the closet," he said. “We have spent an exorbitant amount of time examining the history."

Faraday, which has 14,000 reservations for its FF91, says the car will have three motors and the ability to go more than 350 miles on a single charge. Faraday hasn’t announced a price but executives have previously said it will be around $150,000, as the company targets the luxury market.

