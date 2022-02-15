Okinawa Autotech, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has today commenced operations at its second manufacturing unit located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The facility is to develop the electric two-wheelers in the country. The expanded production capacity will enable Okinawa Autotech to meet demands in India and also for exports across the world.

To begin with, the company will be manufacturing close to 3 lakh electric vehicles per year (EVs) at the new plant, which will eventually be increased to a capacity of 1 million in the next 2-3 years—over 5X that of the current full capacity of the plant located in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The company will be investing close to ₹250 crore in the development of its new facilities and will be making further gradual strategic investments to scale up the production.

Okinawa Autotech new manufacturing facility will employ over 250 people across various functional areas.

The company’s previous plant, located in Alwar (also in Rajasthan), has an annual capacity of 1,80,000 units.

The company has a dealership network with over 400 centers catering to metro cities as well as Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural markets in India.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, "The market is evolving at a fast pace, and the ramped-up capacity will undoubtedly aid us in bolstering the mass transition to e-mobility with a diverse and innovative product portfolio. Furthermore, it will tremendously help in achieving our ambitious plans to remain market leaders in the Indian EV industry while also assisting in the much-needed transition to clean energy."

