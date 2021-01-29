OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >EV makers should shift to Indian battery technologies: Gadkari
Road Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
Road Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

EV makers should shift to Indian battery technologies: Gadkari

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 04:32 PM IST Staff Writer

The Road Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari claimed that there is a need to emerge as pioneers in developing leading battery and power-train technologies

In an attempt to push the indigenous battery ecosystem in India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked the EV industry to move to native battery technologies.

The Road Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari claimed that there is a need to emerge as pioneers in developing leading battery and power-train technologies, as per a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the ministry said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Noting that the challenge we presently face is the control on strategic reserves of Lithium, which is used to manufacture Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used in vehicles, the minister has called upon the EV sector to shift towards a completely indigenous battery technology in the coming years," the statement my the Ministry of Road Transport said.

This could be metal-air, metal-ion and other potential technologies in the R&D pipeline. Pointing out the need to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat's goal in transport sector. Gadkari said it is necessary to dedicate the coming years to rigorous research and development of such alternative battery technologies with the support of Institutions of Eminence (IoEs), industry, scientists, engineers and the government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout