EV makers should shift to Indian battery technologies: Gadkari

This could be metal-air, metal-ion and other potential technologies in the R&D pipeline. Pointing out the need to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat's goal in transport sector. Gadkari said it is necessary to dedicate the coming years to rigorous research and development of such alternative battery technologies with the support of Institutions of Eminence (IoEs), industry, scientists, engineers and the government.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}