Electric vehicles (EV) were among the most discussed topics this year in the companies and users, and will continue to be in the hot favourites next year too. Many EV makers launched their product for the consumers this year for the early adopters of this emerging technology. The electric scooters dominated the EV market in the two wheelers category followed by the e-cycles and then few electric motorcycles. The rising fuel prices and air pollution have been the reasons people opting for sustainable ways to move.

To meet the demand of EV buyers, mobility firm like Ola jumped in while the auto veterans like Hero launched Hero Electric. There are other EV players like Ather Energy, Simple Energy, Bounce Mobility, who are poised to offer affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for people in India.

The EV companies that will shift gear next year:

Ola

Ola under its mobility segment of Ola Electric launched its first electric scooter in two trims; Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. These e-scooters are being manufactured at its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. Ola S1 was priced at ₹99,999 while the Ola S1 Pro was tagged at ₹1,29,999. After initial hiccups, the company started giving test rides to the customers last month and has now the deliveries has also begin for these scooters starting December 15. Ola e-scooters received over ten lakh bookings and even got order from Netherlands embassy for customized ones for its staff in India. Being the first generation electric scooters it is expected that the company will bring more form factor in New Year 2022.

Ather Energy

View Full Image Ather 450X is priced at riced at ₹ 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom),

Ather is yet another EV firm that’s going to challenge Ola in this segment. Ather Energy offers two electric scooters, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus in India. These electric scooters have traction in the market due to its features and charging infrastructure. The company is also expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demands of its electric scooters and also eyes exports out of India. Ather plans to ramp up its manufacturing by 4 lakh units annually with its newly commissioned facility in Tamil Nadu.

Bounce Mobility

View Full Image Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter launched in India

The Bengaluru-based EV startup Bounce Mobility launched its first electric scooter Bounce Infinity in the Indian market. The Bounce Infinity was launched in affordable segment by making battery as a service model. Bounce Infinity E1 was priced at ₹45,099 with battery as a service option while the battery unit was tagged at ₹68,999. The company intends to ramp up its production next year and offer solutions in other form factors for sustainable mobility in India.

Simple Energy

View Full Image Simple One electric scooter to use composite material

Simple Energy is also preparing to compete in the EV segment with its flagship scooter Simple One. The scooter maker is investing in its manufacturing facilities based at Tami Nadu for expansion and doubling of production to meet the growing demands in the domestic market as well as for exporting in near future. Simple Energy launched its electric scooter Simple One this year in August at around ₹1 lakh. The EV startup will be coming up with new product offerings next year.

