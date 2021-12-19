EV makers that will make it count in New Year 2022

Ola under its mobility segment of Ola Electric launched its first electric scooter in two trims; Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. These e-scooters are being manufactured at its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. Ola S1 was priced at ₹99,999 while the Ola S1 Pro was tagged at ₹1,29,999. After initial hiccups, the company started giving test rides to the customers last month and has now the deliveries has also begin for these scooters starting December 15. Ola e-scooters received over ten lakh bookings and even got order from Netherlands embassy for customized ones for its staff in India. Being the first generation electric scooters it is expected that the company will bring more form factor in New Year 2022.