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Electric car makers urge Karnataka to reconsider new 5-10% tax

Manas PimpalkhareAyaan Kartik
3 min read8 Apr 2026, 01:29 PM IST
In 2025, Karnataka accounted for 12% of India’s electric car sales, with over 21,000 units sold and passenger vehicle penetration at 6.4% versus the 4% national average.
In 2025, Karnataka accounted for 12% of India’s electric car sales, with over 21,000 units sold and passenger vehicle penetration at 6.4% versus the 4% national average.
Summary

Major automakers have urged the state government to reconsider 5-10% lifetime levy, warning of impacts on adoption, investment, and clean mobility goals.

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NEW DELHI: Major electric car makers, including JSW MG Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, and Kia India, have written to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, urging the state to reconsider a new 5–10% lifetime tax on electric vehicles (EVs), according to correspondence reviewed by Mint and a person familiar with the matter.

NEW DELHI: Major electric car makers, including JSW MG Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, and Kia India, have written to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, urging the state to reconsider a new 5–10% lifetime tax on electric vehicles (EVs), according to correspondence reviewed by Mint and a person familiar with the matter.

The companies have sought a meeting with Siddaramaiah, warning that the move could affect air pollution goals, oil imports, energy security and the investment outlook for India’s EV industry.

The companies have sought a meeting with Siddaramaiah, warning that the move could affect air pollution goals, oil imports, energy security and the investment outlook for India’s EV industry.

Mint reported on 31 March that Karnataka had reversed its earlier EV road tax waiver, a step that risks slowing adoption in one of India’s key EV markets. In 2025, the state accounted for 12% of the country’s electric car sales, with more than 21,000 units sold and passenger vehicle penetration of 6.4%, compared with 4% nationally.

Also Read | Carmakers face stiff EV sales mandate in Delhi-NCR

“The objective of this engagement is to share industry perspectives on the recent revisions in Road Tax applicable to electric passenger vehicles in the Karnataka State. While we fully appreciate the state’s fiscal considerations, we would like to submit that policy signals of this nature may have a bearing on the reduction in air pollution, crude oil import and energy security, consumer sentiment and investment outlook, particularly at a time when the EV ecosystem is at a critical growth juncture,” the correspondence said.

Emailed queries to the Karnataka government, JSW MG Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, and Kia India went unanswered till press time.

A bill passed last month in the Karnataka assembly imposes a 5-10% tax on EVs based on their registration price, widening the gap with cheaper internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The move partly negates Karnataka’s 2025 clean mobility policy, which waived road and registration taxes for EVs priced under 25 lakh.

Price gap and policy signals

ICE vehicles in Karnataka will attract a higher lifetime registration tax of 13-18% of a vehicle’s cost under the amended law. Electric cars still generally cost 2-4 lakh more than comparable petrol or diesel models, though tax waivers in several states have helped narrow the gap.

Also Read | Maruti EV rollout stumbles amid delays, supply shocks

The state government’s decision comes roughly seven months after the Centre cut the goods and services tax (GST) on ICE cars from 28% to 18%, based on engine size. This move reduced the tax gap between EVs and ICE cars from 23% to 13%.

According to Deloitte’s Global Consumer Study 2026, about one-third of Indian consumers cited high prices as a key barrier to EV adoption. Karnataka’s move also comes as states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi waive EV road taxes to promote adoption.

The correspondence also said Karnataka’s EV adoption has been built on policy consistency and forward-looking incentives, and that “Sustaining this momentum will be crucial for achieving state environmental goals and also for reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for future investments in EV value chain”.

None of the automakers have electric car manufacturing facilities in the state, though Tata Motors operates an electric commercial vehicle plant in Dharwad.

Also Read | With CAFE-III imminent, Škoda charts a multi-fuel path beyond EVs

Experts note that new technologies need sustained policy support to scale.

"New technologies require sustained policy support in their early years to reach scale. However, as markets mature, a calibrated transition becomes necessary,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director of the International Council on Clean Transportation, a global think-tank working on clean mobility.

“For instance, Norway introduced full road taxation on EVs in 2022, when their share in new car sales had crossed 80%. In Karnataka’s case, it is important to assess whether EV uptake has reached a critical level before introducing taxation. The key will be to ensure that any transition is gradual and does not disrupt the momentum of EV adoption,” Bhatt added.

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Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsElectric car makers urge Karnataka to reconsider new 5-10% tax

Electric car makers urge Karnataka to reconsider new 5-10% tax

Manas PimpalkhareAyaan Kartik
3 min read8 Apr 2026, 01:29 PM IST
In 2025, Karnataka accounted for 12% of India’s electric car sales, with over 21,000 units sold and passenger vehicle penetration at 6.4% versus the 4% national average.
In 2025, Karnataka accounted for 12% of India’s electric car sales, with over 21,000 units sold and passenger vehicle penetration at 6.4% versus the 4% national average.
Summary

Major automakers have urged the state government to reconsider 5-10% lifetime levy, warning of impacts on adoption, investment, and clean mobility goals.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI: Major electric car makers, including JSW MG Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, and Kia India, have written to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, urging the state to reconsider a new 5–10% lifetime tax on electric vehicles (EVs), according to correspondence reviewed by Mint and a person familiar with the matter.

NEW DELHI: Major electric car makers, including JSW MG Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, and Kia India, have written to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, urging the state to reconsider a new 5–10% lifetime tax on electric vehicles (EVs), according to correspondence reviewed by Mint and a person familiar with the matter.

The companies have sought a meeting with Siddaramaiah, warning that the move could affect air pollution goals, oil imports, energy security and the investment outlook for India’s EV industry.

The companies have sought a meeting with Siddaramaiah, warning that the move could affect air pollution goals, oil imports, energy security and the investment outlook for India’s EV industry.

Mint reported on 31 March that Karnataka had reversed its earlier EV road tax waiver, a step that risks slowing adoption in one of India’s key EV markets. In 2025, the state accounted for 12% of the country’s electric car sales, with more than 21,000 units sold and passenger vehicle penetration of 6.4%, compared with 4% nationally.

Also Read | Carmakers face stiff EV sales mandate in Delhi-NCR

“The objective of this engagement is to share industry perspectives on the recent revisions in Road Tax applicable to electric passenger vehicles in the Karnataka State. While we fully appreciate the state’s fiscal considerations, we would like to submit that policy signals of this nature may have a bearing on the reduction in air pollution, crude oil import and energy security, consumer sentiment and investment outlook, particularly at a time when the EV ecosystem is at a critical growth juncture,” the correspondence said.

Emailed queries to the Karnataka government, JSW MG Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, and Kia India went unanswered till press time.

A bill passed last month in the Karnataka assembly imposes a 5-10% tax on EVs based on their registration price, widening the gap with cheaper internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The move partly negates Karnataka’s 2025 clean mobility policy, which waived road and registration taxes for EVs priced under 25 lakh.

Price gap and policy signals

ICE vehicles in Karnataka will attract a higher lifetime registration tax of 13-18% of a vehicle’s cost under the amended law. Electric cars still generally cost 2-4 lakh more than comparable petrol or diesel models, though tax waivers in several states have helped narrow the gap.

Also Read | Maruti EV rollout stumbles amid delays, supply shocks

The state government’s decision comes roughly seven months after the Centre cut the goods and services tax (GST) on ICE cars from 28% to 18%, based on engine size. This move reduced the tax gap between EVs and ICE cars from 23% to 13%.

According to Deloitte’s Global Consumer Study 2026, about one-third of Indian consumers cited high prices as a key barrier to EV adoption. Karnataka’s move also comes as states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi waive EV road taxes to promote adoption.

The correspondence also said Karnataka’s EV adoption has been built on policy consistency and forward-looking incentives, and that “Sustaining this momentum will be crucial for achieving state environmental goals and also for reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for future investments in EV value chain”.

None of the automakers have electric car manufacturing facilities in the state, though Tata Motors operates an electric commercial vehicle plant in Dharwad.

Also Read | With CAFE-III imminent, Škoda charts a multi-fuel path beyond EVs

Experts note that new technologies need sustained policy support to scale.

"New technologies require sustained policy support in their early years to reach scale. However, as markets mature, a calibrated transition becomes necessary,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director of the International Council on Clean Transportation, a global think-tank working on clean mobility.

“For instance, Norway introduced full road taxation on EVs in 2022, when their share in new car sales had crossed 80%. In Karnataka’s case, it is important to assess whether EV uptake has reached a critical level before introducing taxation. The key will be to ensure that any transition is gradual and does not disrupt the momentum of EV adoption,” Bhatt added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsElectric car makers urge Karnataka to reconsider new 5-10% tax
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