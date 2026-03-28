PM E-DRIVE scheme subsidies for electric two-wheelers extended — Here's all you need to know

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has extended subsidies for electric two-wheelers till 31 July 2026, and for electric rikshaw and electric carts till 31 March 2028 under the Prime Minister's Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme, according to a notification dated 27 March 2026.
It added that the target for e-two wheelers (e2w) has been scaled to 24.8 lakh up from 14 lakh; and the goal for e-rickshaws and e-carts has been raised to over 39,000 from the previous 36,400+.
In January, e2w majors Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Co., made formal representation to the ministry via the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) seeking extension of the subsidies for manufacture of e2ws. They argued that a fourth of the vehicles targeted are yet to claim incentives and allocated funds should not be unutilised, sources told Mint.
Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle, MHI, Ola Electric, Scooter India, SIAM, and TVS Motor did not respond to queries sent by Mint at the time.
It added that the industry’s call for more subsidies also comes amid fears that EV penetration has slowed after the government in September cut goods and services tax (GST) on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
Notably, analysts and industry executives feel removal of subsidies under PM E-Drive can lead to price hikes of up to ₹5,000 for e2ws. At least two analysts predicted around 300-basis-point impact on company margins that could be passed on to customers or absorbed and thus impact profitability. India's automobile sector, especially two-wheelers, is seen very sensitive to price hikes.
The PM E-DRIVE Scheme provides outlay of ₹1,772 crore for electric vehicles (EVs) of which Es 1,259.91 crore expenditure was approved for e2ws, as per estimates. The Scheme gives manufacturers a ₹5,000-incentive on sale of each EV, which on an average, is about 5% of an e-two wheeler’s price.
Official estimates peg the total number of e2ws sold till date at 10 lakh, while e-three-wheelers have exceeded targets at over 1.62 lakh sold against target of 1.59 lakh. For e-rickshaws and e-carts, less than 10% of the goal has been achieved.
The government launched the ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme in September 2024 to incentivise two-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric trucks and buses, as well as charging infrastructure. While the scheme was slated to run till March 2026, it was extended till March 2028 for electric trucks and buses.
Comprising over 75% of India's total vehicle sales, e2ws are crucial for India's push to cut emissions and increase adoption of clean fuel vehicles in the two-wheeler segment.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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