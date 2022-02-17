The government’s interoperability standards for electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping should be like a guiding principle that can help the industry grow, instead of a uniform standard that can stifle innovation, Chetan Maini, co-founder and vice-chairman of Sun Mobility, which operates the largest swap station network for commercial EVs, said in an interview.

Maini was also the founder of Reva Electric Car Co. Ltd, which built India’s first electric car before Elon Musk set up Tesla Inc. Edited excerpts:

There are concerns about safety and hampering innovation while formulating interoperability standards. What are your thoughts?

At the nascent stage of the EV industry, there’s a lot of innovation coming from different areas. The challenge for us as a country is how we balance it with standardization. Over-standardization of the wrong areas could stifle innovation, which could lead us to be stuck in one area while the world moves in a different direction. This could be a bad outcome for the end customer. I think the market forces should decide, over time, what direction we’re taking, and standardization could play an important role in areas around safety, which will help build confidence for the consumer so that when they go player A or B, they’re assured of the performance on the safety side. When it comes to interoperability, the challenge is, for example, if a third-party battery came into a vehicle and in a swap station where it has not been tested, and something goes wrong, who’s responsible—the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or the energy provider?

Won’t interoperability standards address that?

The key part here is going to be about who takes responsibility in the case a different battery goes to a charging station where the OEM is not certified. In the case of Li-ion batteries, the charging has to be perfect; the temperature control has to be perfect. I think there has to be a differentiation between interoperability, standardization, and the concessions that the government offers.

Subsidies for battery swapping should be for all players as long as they meet a safety standard. If fixed batteries get these concessions (lower goods and services tax, or GST, rate and incentives under FAME-II), they should also be given to swappable batteries. We should fix the anomalies in the GST rates, too. There’s nothing wrong with bringing in a set of standards, but subsidies should not be linked to those, and they should not be imposed on people across the country/market.

If people do start to use it and it brings in economies of scale, it becomes a natural adoption. Bringing in a set of procedures and processes is a good idea, but the customer should ultimately be able to decide what model they will like to use based on their safety and performance requirements.

As service providers look at swap stations like refuelling stations, how can problems such as density and interoperability of network be solved?

At Sun Mobility, a customer can see where our swap stations are and how many batteries are available there. My assumption is going to be that these ecosystems of connectivity will be there for everyone. Today, fuels such as compressed natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and petrol are generally offered at different stations, so people know where to go. These stations will also be available in malls, dealerships, and other areas. If the market is allowed to decide, a customer will likely have two-to-three solutions depending on what they want—range or power. Swapping today is focusing on two-wheelers and three-wheelers, but there will be more segments such as 4-wheelers that will need different solutions. There should be room for all of that.

Is the current direction of the battery swapping policy to create a single standard to fit all?

I think the current direction is a one size fits all. I think that’s a challenge. However, if it is a standardization that is not enforced on the industry but one that helps the industry grow, that’s different. It may be possible to say that we could create a package that can accommodate different sizes of batteries, and OEMs and their operators should align to ensure this is safely done. We’re very supportive of the measures being taken overall, but I hope these inputs from the industry are taken and addressed.

What’s the density of your network at Sun Mobility?

At Sun Mobility, we make the batteries and stations, and run the network. As independent energy operators, we are open to multiple OEMs. We have scooters on our platforms that use a single battery, hundreds of rickshaws that have a platform that uses two batteries and autos that run three battery systems. We have more than 15 OEMs integrated with our network, and around four of five of these products have been launched. Our interoperability is that the battery or our solution can go into any OEM platform without them needing to redesign their product. That helps us get volumes. We are present in 14 cities with more than 70 operational stations.

We will be adding 30-40 stations by the end of March, followed by 40-50 stations every month. So by the end of the year, we will be at around 700 stations. Once there is a station every couple of kilometres, and the network is strong enough, personal users will also come to use battery swapping.

