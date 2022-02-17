EV policy should have room for all: Sun Mobility’s Maini

At the nascent stage of the EV industry, there’s a lot of innovation coming from different areas. The challenge for us as a country is how we balance it with standardization. Over-standardization of the wrong areas could stifle innovation, which could lead us to be stuck in one area while the world moves in a different direction. This could be a bad outcome for the end customer. I think the market forces should decide, over time, what direction we’re taking, and standardization could play an important role in areas around safety, which will help build confidence for the consumer so that when they go player A or B, they’re assured of the performance on the safety side. When it comes to interoperability, the challenge is, for example, if a third-party battery came into a vehicle and in a swap station where it has not been tested, and something goes wrong, who’s responsible—the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or the energy provider?