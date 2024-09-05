EVs fare better in the resale market. Just don't compare them to ICE cousins.
Summary
- The Tata Nexon EV, a popular choice among Indian consumers, has seen its depreciation rate drop from about 51% in 2020 to 26% in 2023. Low resale value, range anxiety and inadequate charging infra have slowed the EV advance, despite a policy push towards clean mobility globally
New Delhi: Electric car buyers have long nursed a grievance: Poor resale value of zero-emission vehicles, compared to their combustion-engine cousins. However, while electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide are seen to lose half their value within a year, the Indian market is flashing signs of promise, potentially encouraging more buyers to go electric in the days to come.