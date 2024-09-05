“The used EV market is likely to closely mirror the new EV market with a lag of 3-4 years, as early adopters upgrade to longer-range and more advanced EVs," a Tata Motors spokesperson said. “We expect to see increasing volumes of used EVs in India over the next 2-3 years developing their own customer base. Used EVs will continue to have a strong value proposition for those who would prefer to try a lower-cost EV to experiment and understand their use case benefits better before buying a new EV. Budget-constrained customers with high running use cases will also opt for them for their inherent low running cost and assurance of the residual powertrain warranty period. As more people start installing solar rooftop panels, owning an EV will become even more beneficial," the spokesperson said.