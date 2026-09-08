Dealers seek compensation from automakers as rising EV penetration hits service revenue

New Delhi: Automobile dealers are navigating the unforeseen impact of growing clean mobility, as low-maintenance electric vehicles (EVs) eat into their income from regular vehicle maintenance.
The share of petrol passenger vehicle sales slipped below that of clean fuel vehicles, including EVs, hybrids and CNG, for the first time in August, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada) showed. Dealers have begun discussions with manufacturers to help them offset the loss of service income, an industry executive said, as EVs do not require routine maintenance work such as filter and lubricant changes and cleaning ignition and exhaust systems.