EV sales seen up as price gap with fuel-powered vehicle narrows

New Delhi: Sales of electric vehicles, especially two- and three-wheelers, could increase significantly over the next few years amid narrowing gap between prices in this category and those of vehicles with internal combustion engine (ICE). Subsidies announced by the government would also make e-vehicles more affordable for customers, said sector analysts.

Some customers, especially in the urban areas, have already shown interest in purchasing electric scooters provided they get adequate charging infrastructure. Also, for two- and three-wheelers, companies don't need to invest in elaborate charging infrastructure compared to a passenger or commercial vehicle.

Expecting two- and three-wheeler customers to be the first to adopt electric technology, automakers like Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and others have also entered the electric space with their respective products.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities, the two-wheeler industry witnessed considerable price inflation due to regulatory changes. The cost to the customer has risen by 25% between January 2021 and April 2018. At the same time, the cost of a lithium-ion battery continues to fall sharply, with an estimated decline of 24% during the same period.

"Higher cost of ownership due to regulatory factors, rising fuel prices, reduction in li-ion battery prices, and FAME-2 /state government subsidies are factors resulting in narrowing of the price gap between ICE 2Ws and e-2Ws. Mainstream OEMs have finally entered the e-Scooter segment, which was so far dominated by startups. We believe that e-2Ws are ready for disruption, particularly urban focused scooters are at risk of faster electrification," the analysts added in a note.

“e-3Ws are nearing an inflection point to disrupt ICE 3Ws. However, adoption of e-3Ws would also be a function of charging infrastructure. On a TCO basis, our estimates suggest M&M Treo (post FAME-2 subsidy) is almost at par with CNG 3W," added the analysts.