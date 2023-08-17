EV Startup VinFast’s Market Debut Pushes Value Higher Than GM, Ford
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Summary
- Shares in Vietnamese electric-vehicle company more than tripled in first day of trading
Vietnam’s VinFast became the latest electric-vehicle startup to soar to an outsize valuation after completing a nontraditional stock offering that on paper put it ahead of General Motors and Ford Motor.
