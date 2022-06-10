EV startups are underlying the process of manufacturing: Rajiv Bajaj2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 05:07 PM IST
- Bajaj launched the Chetak e-scooter in 2019
Listen to this article
People who have no business to be in the business of EVs are trying to be in this space, said Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj on Friday while inaugurating the Chetak Technology Ltd's dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Akurdi. He was referring to EV startups that have come across in this space and in the backdrop of the recent EV fire incidents in the country. The MD of Bajaj Auto questioned their underlying process of manufacturing.