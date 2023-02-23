EV startups have a new bottleneck: demand

The reason for the weak guidance seems to be a mixture of the shrinking order book, lingering supply-chain problems and perhaps some caution on the company’s part after its failure to meet last year’s early guidance. A few issues this quarter aside, Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said on a call with analysts that “production is no longer a bottleneck." While that is reassuring on one level, it shifts the focus to demand in a macroeconomic and competitive environment that may no longer be ideally suited to selling expensive cars. Tesla and Ford have cut their EV prices this year, and Lucid this month announced a time-limited $7,500 discount on some models.