EV Startups Struggled to Build Cars. Now They Struggle to Sell Them.

Investors piled into the public debuts of Rivian, Lucid and others, believing they were nimble, innovative companies that could beat established automakers in the race to sell EVs. The young companies racked up steep losses as they plowed billions of dollars into building factories and designing luxurious, high-performance vehicles. They struggled to master the nuts and bolts of mass-producing automobiles, but the companies said they had highly desirable products that customers were lining up to buy.