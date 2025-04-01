New Delhi: The Union ministry of heavy industries spent ₹422 crore—about 27% of its FY25 allocation—towards subsidies for electric two- and three-wheelers under the Centre’s flagship electric vehicle (EV) subsidy scheme this fiscal till February, a media statement from the heavy industries said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ongoing ₹10,900-crore PM E-drive scheme received cabinet approval in September 2024 and is supposed to provide EVs at subsidised prices over two fiscals—FY25 and FY26. Of this amount, the scheme had an allocation of ₹4,391 crore towards incentivising the procurement of electric buses in nine major metropolitan cities—New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The PM E-drive scheme is the government's third major scheme to promote electric mobility in the country by providing subsidies to consumers. Previously, two iterations of the FAME scheme ran from the beginning of FY15 to FY24. FAME stands for faster adoption and manufacturing of electric (and hybrid) vehicles.

The two iterations of FAME were followed by the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), which ran from April to September 2024. The EMPS was subsumed under the PM E-drive scheme, giving the PM E-drive scheme a run time of two fiscals.

Under these central government schemes, manufacturers have to sell e-two-wheelers and e-three-wheelers at subsidised prices. Then, the government reimburses manufacturers the difference.

Electric mobility has taken off in the country since the government engaged subsidy schemes. Sales of EVs—including two-, three- and four-wheelers—have risen consistently over the years, with FY25 sales rising by about 17% to 1.9 million units compared to the previous fiscal’s 1.6 million units, according to data from the portal of national vehicle registry Vahan.

However, previous EV subsidy schemes were not without surprises. The ministry of heavy industries had in May 2024 barred automakers Hero Electric and Chinese manufacturer Benling India from the second iteration of the FAME scheme over failure to return subsidies that were falsely claimed.

Further, in December 2024, the government roped in the serious fraud investigation office (SFIO), which launched searches at Hero Electric, Benling India, and Okinawa Autotech. The companies collectively availed ₹297 crore in subsidies by improperly importing parts, flouting the phased manufacturing programme guidelines, the government had said.

