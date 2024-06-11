EV trade war could spread to luxury cars
Stephen Wilmot , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 11 Jun 2024, 06:47 PM IST
SummaryInvestors are used to worrying about an invasion of Chinese electric vehicles into Europe, but tit-for-tat tariffs would instead hit Porsches heading to China.
Europe’s politicians have no easy options for dealing with Chinese electric vehicles.
