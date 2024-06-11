EV trade war could spread to luxury cars

Still, the long-term threat posed by Chinese-made EVs in Europe is clear, and the EU won’t take any chances. One consequence of higher tariffs will be more local production. BYD is already building a factory in Hungary, while Volvo Cars will start producing its new EX30 in Belgium next year, rather than shipping it to Europe from China as it currently does. Tesla, which makes its Model 3 for Europe in its factory near Shanghai, will probably need to follow suit.