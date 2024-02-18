Even the world’s biggest electric-vehicle market is slowing
China’s government is urging carmakers to expand overseas and EV-maker BYD is ramping up its export targets.
HONG KONG—Chinese electric-vehicle makers that enjoyed years of explosive growth now face a slowdown in domestic demand, spurring them to push overseas and challenge global auto giants already struggling with a transition to battery-powered cars.
Next Story
₹8,120.62.91%
₹4,818.551.59%
₹1,765.553.96%
₹11,087.81.93%
₹920.22.02%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message