NEW DELHI : First-time millennial and Gen-Z buyers of new cars is the fastest growing customer segment for carmakers in India. For automotive giants like Hyundai, this means additional bells and whistles, even in small cars. The most sought-after feature now is a sunroof that opens up with the touch of a button or a voice command.

Only 18.4% of Hyundai’s portfolio of passenger vehicles used to be sold with a sunroof in fiscal year 2019. Two years later in fiscal 2022, this percentage went up up to 37.4%.

For Hyundai’s flagship mid-sized SUV Creta, 60% of the sales in the first five months of 2022 came from top-end trims that offer the sunroof feature. For its compact SUV Venue, 44% of the sales come from variants sold with a sunroof. To be sure, the penetration of SUV models sold with electric sunroof has gone from just over 11% in 2019 to 41.6% so far in the ongoing fiscal, according to automotive intelligence firm JATO Dynamics.

The biggest reason for this growing trend is an influx of young first-time buyers who are coming to the car market with a sense of aspiration and a sense of income prosperity. For compact SUVs like Venue, for instance, 62% buyers are millennials. 49% are first-time buyers of cars.

“Frankly, it makes no logical sense looking at the weather conditions in India. But people are now spending more time in their cars - especially after covid-19. People prefer to take their cars to drive down to a holiday destination. They choose to take use their own vehicles to commute within the city too. We are seeing customer behaviour change and demand more features, more connectivity and convenience. And I want my car to look good as well," Tarun Garg, Director - Sales & Marketing, Hyundai India told Mint.

The fascination is not limited to the sunroof alone. “India is no longer the conservative market we used to think it was earlier. The benchmarks for the whole SUV segment have now gone up - customers aren’t just looking to buy an SUV, but they want the ventilated seats, they want connectivity features and they want the sunroof - even though they may not use it often," Garg added.

The makeup of the passenger vehicle market is changing. The proportion of sales of cars in the ₹10 lakh and above segment now makes up 37% of the market compared with 16% in 2018. While prices of cars have risen due to taxation, general and commodity inflation, and new safety-related requirements, much is also due to additions carmakers have done to products in technology and convenience-related features.