Every 3rd Hyundai car sold now has a sunroof feature
- SUV models sold with electric sunroof have gone from just over 11% in 2019 to 41.6% so far in the ongoing fiscal
NEW DELHI : First-time millennial and Gen-Z buyers of new cars is the fastest growing customer segment for carmakers in India. For automotive giants like Hyundai, this means additional bells and whistles, even in small cars. The most sought-after feature now is a sunroof that opens up with the touch of a button or a voice command.